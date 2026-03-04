Kamal Haasan's MNM Pursues Strategic Alliance with DMK for Assembly Polls
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), led by actor-politician Kamal Haasan, engaged in seat-sharing discussions with the DMK for the upcoming Assembly elections. MNM's general secretary A Arunachalam mentioned that data was shared with the DMK to strengthen their alliance, with more information expected following further internal consultations.
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), spearheaded by actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, initiated seat-sharing negotiations with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in preparation for the forthcoming Assembly elections.
MNM's general secretary, A Arunachalam, accompanied by senior colleagues including ex-IPS officer A G Mourya, disclosed the meeting's details, underscoring the potential of MNM to fortify the alliance.
The discussions took place at the DMK headquarters, where the details were handed over to a committee led by DMK's treasurer, T R Baalu. The outcome and specifics of the seat-sharing are anticipated following more deliberations with Chief Minister M K Stalin.
(With inputs from agencies.)
