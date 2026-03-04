Left Menu

Kamal Haasan's MNM Pursues Strategic Alliance with DMK for Assembly Polls

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), led by actor-politician Kamal Haasan, engaged in seat-sharing discussions with the DMK for the upcoming Assembly elections. MNM's general secretary A Arunachalam mentioned that data was shared with the DMK to strengthen their alliance, with more information expected following further internal consultations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-03-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 15:32 IST
Kamal Haasan's MNM Pursues Strategic Alliance with DMK for Assembly Polls
  • Country:
  • India

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), spearheaded by actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, initiated seat-sharing negotiations with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in preparation for the forthcoming Assembly elections.

MNM's general secretary, A Arunachalam, accompanied by senior colleagues including ex-IPS officer A G Mourya, disclosed the meeting's details, underscoring the potential of MNM to fortify the alliance.

The discussions took place at the DMK headquarters, where the details were handed over to a committee led by DMK's treasurer, T R Baalu. The outcome and specifics of the seat-sharing are anticipated following more deliberations with Chief Minister M K Stalin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gulf States Reveal Intensified Drone and Missile Interceptions Amid Iran Tensions

Gulf States Reveal Intensified Drone and Missile Interceptions Amid Iran Ten...

 Global
2
Gold Glimmers as Middle East Tensions Boost Safe-Haven Demand

Gold Glimmers as Middle East Tensions Boost Safe-Haven Demand

 Global
3
Tensions Surge as Bushehr Nuclear Plant Faces Threat

Tensions Surge as Bushehr Nuclear Plant Faces Threat

 Russia
4
India vs. England: Clash of Titans in T20 World Cup Semi-Final

India vs. England: Clash of Titans in T20 World Cup Semi-Final

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026