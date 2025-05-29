Kajol and Ajay Devgn Advocate for Eight-Hour Shifts in Bollywood

Bollywood's celebrated duo, Kajol and Ajay Devgn, have voiced their backing for eight-hour work shifts in the filmmaking world. This issue has gained traction, especially concerning the needs of working mothers on sets.

As the trailer for their new venture 'Maa' was unveiled, the couple emphasized that many filmmakers in the industry are open to reduced working hours. Kajol expressed relief at potentially shorter workdays, while Devgn highlighted an industry-wide understanding of flexible schedules. This supports the backdrop of recent news, where Deepika Padukone allegedly exited a film over similar concerns.

'Maa', featuring Kajol and directed by Vishal Furia, promises to bring a unique edge to Indian cinema through its mythological horror theme. With Devgn producing, the film aims to combine strong storytelling with elements of horror previously unexplored in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)