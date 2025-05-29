Left Menu

Revisiting the Legacy: Jeetendra's Cinematic Journey

Jeetendra, a powerhouse of Indian cinema in the 60s and 70s, has retired from acting, reveals his son, Tusshar Kapoor. Despite his past success, Jeetendra chooses business ventures over the silver screen. Kapoor advocates for docudramas to honor legendary actors like Jeetendra and Dharmendra.

Jeetendra, one of the leading figures of Indian cinema during the 1960s and '70s, will not be returning to the screen, according to his son Tusshar Kapoor. Known for hit films such as ''Geet Gaya Patharon Ne,'' ''Gunahon Ka Devta,'' ''Farz,'' and ''Nagin,'' Jeetendra's career extended into the 1980s with successful projects like ''Himmatwala'' and ''Mawaali.''

Having stopped acting by the mid-1990s, Jeetendra has only made minor appearances in films post-2000. Despite tracking today's cinema, he shows no interest in returning to film sets. Kapoor disclosed that his father, after completing around 200 movies, feels detached from the stereotypical roles traditionally available to senior actors.

Tusshar Kapoor hopes to preserve his father's legacy through a docudrama series, suggesting that iconic figures such as Jeetendra and Dharmendra deserve honors akin to those received by international legends. Drawing inspiration from the 2022 biopic ''Elvis,'' Kapoor argues for similar tributes for India's cinematic legends.

