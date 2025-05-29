Left Menu

Sparkling Debut: 'Lil' Dazzle' Children's Jewellery by Glow by Kirtilals

Glow by Kirtilals launches 'Lil' Dazzle', a new jewellery collection for children, crafted with safety and comfort in mind. Offering elegant designs in gold and diamond, the collection starts at Rs. 20,000 and is available both online and in stores across Bengaluru, Chennai, and more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-05-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 17:16 IST
Glow by Kirtilals, an esteemed name in the world of fine jewellery, has unveiled its latest collection, 'Lil' Dazzle', aimed at delighting young wearers. This freshly announced range marks a charming extension of their premium jewellery options.

Crafted with precision for children's comfort, the Lil' Dazzle line features lightweight pieces, blending exquisite gold and diamond designs. It is perfect for significant occasions like birthdays, and its pricing begins at Rs. 20,000, positioning it as an accessible luxury for parents looking to gift something unique and memorable.

The collection, underscoring the brand's commitment to high-quality craftsmanship, is meticulously created in Glow by Kirtilals' advanced facility. Available at showrooms in Bengaluru, Chennai, and other major cities, it's also accessible online at www.glowjewels.com.

(With inputs from agencies.)

