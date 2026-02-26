Left Menu

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery's IPO: A Sparkling Debut and Future Expansion

The initial public offer (IPO) of PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Ltd was oversubscribed 1.23 times. The company aims to raise Rs 380 crore, with funds earmarked for opening 15 new stores by 2028 and enhancing its brand presence. The Pune-based company is focusing on expanding its retail footprint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:04 IST
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery's IPO: A Sparkling Debut and Future Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On the final day of bidding, the initial public offer (IPO) of PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Ltd was oversubscribed 1.23 times, signaling strong investor interest. According to data from the NSE, the Rs 380-crore IPO attracted bids for 70,31,776 shares compared to the 57,06,235 shares available.

Breaking down investor categories, non-institutional investors oversubscribed by 1.54 times, retail individual investors (RIIs) by 1.29 times, and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) by 1.04 times. Earlier this week, PNGS Reva had successfully secured approximately Rs 171 crore from anchor investors.

The proceeds of the IPO will be strategically utilized by the company to establish 15 new retail stores by the fiscal year 2028. This significant investment of Rs 287 crore underscores the brand's commitment to growth and market presence under the leadership of CEO Amit Modak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nuclear Talks: A Diplomatic Struggle in Geneva

Nuclear Talks: A Diplomatic Struggle in Geneva

 Global
2
Pentagon's AI Proposal Sparks Debate

Pentagon's AI Proposal Sparks Debate

 Global
3
Textbook row: NCERT ascertaining process of making books which led to error of judgement, say sources.

Textbook row: NCERT ascertaining process of making books which led to error ...

 India
4
NCERT identifying persons responsible for inclusion of text on judicial corruption in textbook: Sources.

NCERT identifying persons responsible for inclusion of text on judicial corr...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026