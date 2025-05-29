Spykar and Vidyut Jammwal Usher in a Bold New Denim Era

In a bold move to cement its leadership in fashion, Spykar, India's foremost homegrown denim brand, has enlisted action star and fitness icon Vidyut Jammwal as the ambassador for its latest campaign. Vidyut Jammwal, known for his daring style and fitness prowess, headlines Spykar's new campaign featuring the Chico Fit denim.

The Chico Fit, with its relaxed silhouette and engineered comfort, represents a generation that embraces authenticity and effortless style. This partnership aligns Vidyut's bold persona with Spykar's vision, creating a campaign that merges performance with modern aesthetics, aiming to redefine denim for today's purpose-driven lifestyles.

Sanjay Vakharia, Co-founder and CEO of Spykar, emphasized that the collaboration with Vidyut amplifies a mindset of expressive and unapologetic fashion. Through this partnership, Spykar reinforces its role as a cultural catalyst, celebrating individuality and bold new fashion statements in India.

