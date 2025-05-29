Ajay Devgn Backs 8-Hour Work Shifts Amid Deepika Padukone's Film Exit

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has voiced his support for actress Deepika Padukone's stance on eight-hour work shifts for mothers, amidst her reported exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film 'Spirit.' Reports suggest Deepika left the project due to differences over working hours.

Addressing the issue during the trailer launch of his new film 'Maa,' Devgn remarked that most filmmakers would welcome such demands, citing the broader acceptance of flexible hours in the industry. He emphasized understanding individual needs is crucial for families, especially mothers.

Following Padukone's departure, actress Triptii Dimri has joined the cast of 'Spirit.' Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's recent comments on social media, possibly alluding to Deepika's exit, expressed disappointment over a perceived breach of trust regarding confidentiality during the early collaboration stages.