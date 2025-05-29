Stars, Scandals, and Shares: A Riveting Rundown in Entertainment News

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced plans to pardon reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, following their convictions on tax evasion charges. The couple, known for 'Chrisley Knows Best', has sought assistance from the Trump administration with support from Trump's daughter-in-law.

In the trial of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, new accusations have emerged, including claims of ecstasy use and witness intimidation. Legal experts believe these allegations might strengthen the prosecution's case using anti-racketeering laws against Combs.

Tencent Music is set to acquire a significant stake in SM Entertainment by purchasing shares valued at $177 million. Meanwhile, celebrated Kenyan author Ngugi wa Thiong'o, known for his critiques against colonial rule, has passed away at age 87.

