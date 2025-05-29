Nysa Devgn's Non-Film Path and Kajol's Emotional Insights on 'Maa'

As many Bollywood star kids venture into acting, Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter, Nysa, seems to be treading a different path. At the trailer launch of Kajol's latest film, 'Maa', in Mumbai, Ajay Devgn was questioned about casting his daughter in a 'mythological horror' film.

Ajay candidly responded, expressing that Nysa is currently uninterested in pursuing this line of work. Both Ajay and Kajol engaged openly with the media during the event.

Kajol reflected on the film's motherhood theme and its personal connection, sharing similar sentiments expressed during 'Salaam Venky'. She highlighted the emotional depth parents attach to the fear of losing a child, which made her expressions more poignant and genuine in her role.

'Maa', scheduled for a June 27 release, includes performances by Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, and Kherin Sharma. Directed by Vishal Furia, known for 'Chhorii', he noted the film's distinctive portrayal of mother figures, emphasizing a cinematic scale worth the big screen experience, beyond home viewing.

(With inputs from agencies.)