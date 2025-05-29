Left Menu

Nysa Devgn's Non-Film Path and Kajol's Emotional Insights on 'Maa'

Amid Bollywood's star kids debut, Ajay Devgn and Kajol reveal daughter Nysa's disinterest in acting during the 'Maa' trailer launch. Kajol shared emotional ties with the movie's theme of motherhood. 'Maa', directed by Vishal Furia, featuring Indraneil Sengupta, releases June 27, promises a unique theatrical experience.

Updated: 29-05-2025 19:57 IST
Nysa Devgn's Non-Film Path and Kajol's Emotional Insights on 'Maa'
Actor Ajay Devgn and his daughter Nysa (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
As many Bollywood star kids venture into acting, Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter, Nysa, seems to be treading a different path. At the trailer launch of Kajol's latest film, 'Maa', in Mumbai, Ajay Devgn was questioned about casting his daughter in a 'mythological horror' film.

Ajay candidly responded, expressing that Nysa is currently uninterested in pursuing this line of work. Both Ajay and Kajol engaged openly with the media during the event.

Kajol reflected on the film's motherhood theme and its personal connection, sharing similar sentiments expressed during 'Salaam Venky'. She highlighted the emotional depth parents attach to the fear of losing a child, which made her expressions more poignant and genuine in her role.

'Maa', scheduled for a June 27 release, includes performances by Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, and Kherin Sharma. Directed by Vishal Furia, known for 'Chhorii', he noted the film's distinctive portrayal of mother figures, emphasizing a cinematic scale worth the big screen experience, beyond home viewing.

