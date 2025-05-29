Remembering Sidhu Moosewala: A Legacy That Lives On

At Moosa village in Punjab's Mansa district, a large number of people gathered to honor slain singer Sidhu Moosewala on his third death anniversary. The late artist was shot dead in May 2022, leaving a significant mark on the region's music scene and its people.

On this solemn occasion, Moosewala's parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, shared emotional messages on social media, remembering their son. A 'sehaj path' was organized in his memory, and a blood donation camp was conducted in the village where his younger brother and newborn sibling, conceived via IVF, were also present.

Public figures, including AAP MLA Gurpreet Singh Banawali, actor Dev Kharoud, and Punjab Congress President Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, joined fans to pay their respects. Moosewala's contributions to music and culture were celebrated, with many emphasizing his enduring influence, dedication to truth, and impact on the youth.