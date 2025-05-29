Left Menu

Allu Arjun Shines at Gaddar Telangana Film Awards

The Gaddar Telangana Film Awards-2024 honored 'Kalki 2898 AD' as the best feature film. Telugu star Allu Arjun won the best leading actor award for 'Pushpa 2', and actress Nivetha Thomas was recognized for '35 Chinna Katha Kadu'. The awards ceremony will be held on June 14 in Hyderabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:04 IST
Allu Arjun Shines at Gaddar Telangana Film Awards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gaddar Telangana Film Awards have named 'Kalki 2898 AD' as this year's best feature film, celebrating the film industry's achievements in 35 distinct categories.

Top Telugu actor Allu Arjun secured the best leading actor award for his role in 'Pushpa 2', expressing gratitude to his director Sukumar and the film's team. Actress Nivetha Thomas took home the best leading actress award for her performance in '35 Chinna Katha Kadu'. These awards commemorate the memory of the late folk singer Gaddar.

While Allu Arjun relished the honor following a challenging year, he also faced legal trouble last December when a stampede resulted in a fatality during a screening of 'Pushpa 2'. Despite his arrest and subsequent release, Arjun, the film's team, and the Telangana government provided financial aid to the victim's family. The awards ceremony will take place on June 14 in Hyderabad.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025