Allu Arjun Shines at Gaddar Telangana Film Awards

The Gaddar Telangana Film Awards have named 'Kalki 2898 AD' as this year's best feature film, celebrating the film industry's achievements in 35 distinct categories.

Top Telugu actor Allu Arjun secured the best leading actor award for his role in 'Pushpa 2', expressing gratitude to his director Sukumar and the film's team. Actress Nivetha Thomas took home the best leading actress award for her performance in '35 Chinna Katha Kadu'. These awards commemorate the memory of the late folk singer Gaddar.

While Allu Arjun relished the honor following a challenging year, he also faced legal trouble last December when a stampede resulted in a fatality during a screening of 'Pushpa 2'. Despite his arrest and subsequent release, Arjun, the film's team, and the Telangana government provided financial aid to the victim's family. The awards ceremony will take place on June 14 in Hyderabad.