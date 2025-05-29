Breaking Barriers: First Female Graduate Tops at National Defence Academy

In a historic milestone for the National Defence Academy, Division Cadet Captain Shriti Daksh emerged as the top performer in the Bachelor of Arts stream, marking a significant achievement for the academy's first female cadet batch.

Out of 339 cadets graduating, the trailblazing 17 women were awarded degrees, with Daksh leading the charge in the arts. She follows in her father's footsteps, a legacy from the Hunter Squadron, highlighting a proud family tradition in the armed forces.

The graduation ceremony also honored other stream toppers, including Cadet Lucky Kumar in Science and Battalion Cadet Captain Prince Kumar Singh Kushwaha in Computer Science. The first batch of female cadets stands as a testament to evolving gender integration in the defense services.

(With inputs from agencies.)