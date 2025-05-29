Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: First Female Graduate Tops at National Defence Academy

Division Cadet Captain Shriti Daksh, a trailblazer in the first female batch at the National Defence Academy, has topped the Bachelor of Arts stream. Among 339 cadets graduating from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Daksh continues her family's legacy, inspiring women in defense with her academic excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic milestone for the National Defence Academy, Division Cadet Captain Shriti Daksh emerged as the top performer in the Bachelor of Arts stream, marking a significant achievement for the academy's first female cadet batch.

Out of 339 cadets graduating, the trailblazing 17 women were awarded degrees, with Daksh leading the charge in the arts. She follows in her father's footsteps, a legacy from the Hunter Squadron, highlighting a proud family tradition in the armed forces.

The graduation ceremony also honored other stream toppers, including Cadet Lucky Kumar in Science and Battalion Cadet Captain Prince Kumar Singh Kushwaha in Computer Science. The first batch of female cadets stands as a testament to evolving gender integration in the defense services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

