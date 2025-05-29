Left Menu

'The Morning Show' Returns with Season Four: New Faces and Familiar Thrills

The popular Apple TV+ series 'The Morning Show,' starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, returns with its fourth season on September 17. Featuring a time jump and new cast members, the show continues to explore dynamic storylines with its beloved characters and thrilling plot twists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 23:56 IST
'The Morning Show' Returns with Season Four: New Faces and Familiar Thrills
Actor Jennifer Aniston (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The much-anticipated fourth season of 'The Morning Show,' featuring Hollywood icons Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, is set to premiere on September 17, as announced by The Hollywood Reporter.

This new installment will leap forward nearly two years following the climactic events of season three, offering audiences a fresh narrative twist. In advance of the upcoming release, Apple TV+ has excited fans with first-look photos, revealing a captivating blend of both new and familiar faces in its cast lineup. Joining stars Aniston and Witherspoon are esteemed newcomers Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, and Boyd Holbrook. Meanwhile, beloved returning actors such as Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, and Jon Hamm will reprise their roles.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter following the previous season's finale, showrunner Charlotte Stoudt reflected on the challenges posed by the dramatic cliffhanger that concluded season three. Despite the divergent paths taken by the protagonists, Stoudt assured fans that Aniston and Witherspoon's characters would inevitably reunite in the forthcoming season. 'That's the core of the show,' she emphasized, highlighting the delicate balance between accountability and growth as a central theme in the continuing journey of 'The Morning Show.'

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025