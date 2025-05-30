Reviving Tradition: Uttarakhand's Push for Sanskrit Revival

In a bid to revive the classical language of Sanskrit, Uttarakhand has launched a dedicated camp at its state secretariat, promising to breathe new life into its designated second official language.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the 'Sanskrit Sambhashan Shivir' following a cabinet meeting, underscoring the state's commitment to preserving and promoting the ancient tongue. Spearheaded by Sanskrit Education Secretary Deepak Kumar Gairola, the initiative will host comprehensive classes from May 29 to June 12 within secretariat premises, providing officers and staff a robust platform to practice and perfect their Sanskrit speaking skills.

Paving the way for broader cultural engagement, Dhami announced the development of 13 'Sanskrit villages' across each district. Supported by initiatives from the Uttarakhand Sanskrit Academy, these villages aim to reconnect the populace with ancient texts like the Vedas and Upanishads.