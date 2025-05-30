China Lifts Ban on Japanese Seafood: Diplomacy and Delayed Imports

In a diplomatic breakthrough, China has agreed to lift the ban on Japanese seafood imports imposed in response to the discharge of treated wastewater from Japan's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi announced the decision came after high-level discussions between Japanese and Chinese officials in Beijing. The imports are expected to resume once paperwork is completed, although China has yet to provide an official response.

This development follows a prior understanding that China would participate in International Atomic Energy Agency water sampling missions to verify the safety of the discharged water. The ban was originally implemented due to fears of radioactive contamination affecting China's fishing industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)