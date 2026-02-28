Left Menu

Britain Stands Firm: No Nuclear Arms for Iran

Britain declares its firm stance against Iran's development of nuclear weapons, following U.S. and Israeli strikes. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to hold a COBRA meeting, emphasizing Britain's defensive readiness and commitment to Middle East security. The UK prioritizes citizen safety, advising against travel to Israel and Palestinian territories.

Updated: 28-02-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 16:02 IST
In the wake of recent U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran, the United Kingdom has asserted its unwavering position that Iran must never be permitted to develop nuclear weapons. Prime Minister Keir Starmer will convene an emergency COBRA meeting to discuss the situation and Britain's response.

A government source clarified that Britain was not involved in the aforementioned strikes but remained committed to safeguarding its interests and alliances in the Middle East. Citing longstanding commitments, a government spokesperson highlighted Britain's enhanced defensive capabilities in the region, ready to protect national and allied securities.

The British government emphasized its immediate priority: ensuring the safety of UK nationals in the Middle East. Consequently, a strong travel advisory was issued against visiting Israel and the Palestinian territories, after previously discouraging non-essential travel to the area.

