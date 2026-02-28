Britain Stands Firm: No Nuclear Arms for Iran

In the wake of recent U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran, the United Kingdom has asserted its unwavering position that Iran must never be permitted to develop nuclear weapons. Prime Minister Keir Starmer will convene an emergency COBRA meeting to discuss the situation and Britain's response.

A government source clarified that Britain was not involved in the aforementioned strikes but remained committed to safeguarding its interests and alliances in the Middle East. Citing longstanding commitments, a government spokesperson highlighted Britain's enhanced defensive capabilities in the region, ready to protect national and allied securities.

The British government emphasized its immediate priority: ensuring the safety of UK nationals in the Middle East. Consequently, a strong travel advisory was issued against visiting Israel and the Palestinian territories, after previously discouraging non-essential travel to the area.