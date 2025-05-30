Left Menu

Reviving Roots: Sanskrit Takes Center Stage in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand inaugurates a camp to promote Sanskrit, emphasizing its preservation and use among officials. The initiative includes a 'Sanskrit Sambhashan Shivir' and plans for 'Sanskrit villages' across districts. These efforts aim to connect the public with ancient texts like the Vedas and Upanishads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 30-05-2025 08:25 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 08:25 IST
Reviving Roots: Sanskrit Takes Center Stage in Uttarakhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

A Sanskrit promotion camp was inaugurated at Uttarakhand's state secretariat, according to officials on Thursday. The initiative aims to emphasize the language, designated as the state's second official language.

Following a state cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spearheaded the 'Sanskrit Sambhashan Shivir'. Scheduled classes will run from May 29 to June 12 within the secretariat premises, providing staff the opportunity to practice Sanskrit.

Dhami assured that the government is dedicated to Sanskrit's preservation, with plans for developing 13 'Sanskrit villages' and initiatives via the Uttarakhand Sanskrit Academy to engage the public with the Vedas and Upanishads.

