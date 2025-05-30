Reviving Roots: Sanskrit Takes Center Stage in Uttarakhand

A Sanskrit promotion camp was inaugurated at Uttarakhand's state secretariat, according to officials on Thursday. The initiative aims to emphasize the language, designated as the state's second official language.

Following a state cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spearheaded the 'Sanskrit Sambhashan Shivir'. Scheduled classes will run from May 29 to June 12 within the secretariat premises, providing staff the opportunity to practice Sanskrit.

Dhami assured that the government is dedicated to Sanskrit's preservation, with plans for developing 13 'Sanskrit villages' and initiatives via the Uttarakhand Sanskrit Academy to engage the public with the Vedas and Upanishads.