Breaking Barriers: First Female Graduates from National Defence Academy

In a landmark event, the National Defence Academy saw its first group of 17 female cadets graduate alongside their male peers. This transformative development follows the Supreme Court’s 2021 directive, allowing women to enroll in the prestigious academy. The parade was reviewed by former Army Chief Gen V K Singh.

Updated: 30-05-2025 08:39 IST
The National Defence Academy reached a historic milestone as 17 women cadets graduated alongside over 300 male peers on Friday. This marks the first co-educational batch to complete training at the prestigious Pune-based institution.

The cadets, including women for the first time, walked past the iconic 'Antim Pag' at the Khetrpal Parade Ground. Known as the "cradle of leadership," the academy began admitting female cadets in 2022, following a 2021 Supreme Court directive that led the UPSC to open applications to women.

The event was officiated by Gen V K Singh, former Army Chief and current governor of Mizoram, with Academy Cadet Captain Udayveer Negi leading the parade of the momentous 148th course.

