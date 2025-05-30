Left Menu

Remembering Ritu: Mamata Banerjee Honors Iconic Filmmaker

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee honored film director Rituparno Ghosh on his death anniversary, highlighting his enduring impact on cinema. Ghosh, who passed away in 2013, was celebrated for his innovative contributions to Bengali cinema and left a lasting legacy with multiple national and international accolades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-05-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 09:09 IST
Remembering Ritu: Mamata Banerjee Honors Iconic Filmmaker
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to the iconic film director Rituparno Ghosh, underscoring the undying admiration his work evokes even after his passing.

Referred to affectionately as 'Ritu', the influential filmmaker continues to be a beloved figure in the world of cinema.

Banerjee reiterated her admiration, stating, 'Ritu, we have not forgotten you, we will not forget you,' affirming Ghosh's indelible mark on Bengali cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025