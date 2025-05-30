Remembering Ritu: Mamata Banerjee Honors Iconic Filmmaker
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee honored film director Rituparno Ghosh on his death anniversary, highlighting his enduring impact on cinema. Ghosh, who passed away in 2013, was celebrated for his innovative contributions to Bengali cinema and left a lasting legacy with multiple national and international accolades.
On Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to the iconic film director Rituparno Ghosh, underscoring the undying admiration his work evokes even after his passing.
Referred to affectionately as 'Ritu', the influential filmmaker continues to be a beloved figure in the world of cinema.
Banerjee reiterated her admiration, stating, 'Ritu, we have not forgotten you, we will not forget you,' affirming Ghosh's indelible mark on Bengali cinema.
