Remembering Ritu: Mamata Banerjee Honors Iconic Filmmaker

On Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to the iconic film director Rituparno Ghosh, underscoring the undying admiration his work evokes even after his passing.

Referred to affectionately as 'Ritu', the influential filmmaker continues to be a beloved figure in the world of cinema.

Banerjee reiterated her admiration, stating, 'Ritu, we have not forgotten you, we will not forget you,' affirming Ghosh's indelible mark on Bengali cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)