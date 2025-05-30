Triumphant Turnaround: Faizan Zaki's Rise to Spelling Bee Glory

Faizan Zaki, a bright middle schooler from Allen, Texas, dazzled the crowd with his resilience at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, turning a near-dismissal into a dazzling victory.

Despite a moment of carelessness that could have cost him the championship, Faizan spelled his way back to the top, triumphantly clinching the title with 'eclaircissement' without hesitation. His journey from last year's runner-up to 2023's champion was marked by a tense showdown on Thursday night.

His impressive win not only avenged his past loss but also boosted his winnings to a remarkable USD 77,500, setting a triumphant precedent as the bee prepares to relocate back to Washington, D.C., in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)