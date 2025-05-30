Left Menu

Explosive Tragedy: Firecracker Factory Blast Shakes Punjab District

A devastating blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Punjab's Sri Muktsar Sahib district claimed five lives and injured nearly 30 others. The explosion, which occurred around 1 am at a two-storey factory, has prompted an investigation to determine the cause. Rescue operations worked swiftly to free those trapped.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-05-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 10:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic explosion in a firecracker manufacturing unit near Lambi village in Punjab's Sri Muktsar Sahib district left five dead and almost 30 injured, according to police on Friday. The catastrophic event rocked the community at around 1 am.

Preliminary reports suggest the explosion took place within the factory located on Singhawali-Kotli road. Lambi's Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jaspal Singh, stated that the injured, mainly migrant laborers, have been taken to hospitals including AIIMS Bathinda; most are reportedly out of critical danger.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Dr Akhil Chaudhary, highlighted that the blast led to a roof collapse within one room of the unit, necessitating urgent rescue operations. Though suspected to have been triggered by firecracker materials, the conclusive cause awaits further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

