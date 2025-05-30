Left Menu

OTM Leads as Premier Travel Show in India and Asia: Study

OTM has been recognized as the top travel trade show in India and Asia for the second consecutive year, according to a NielsenIQ study commissioned by Fairfest Media. The 2025 survey evaluated 34 shows and revealed high satisfaction scores. OTM is vital for business transactions, with rapid attendee purchase decisions.

Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2025 10:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive verdict, OTM has once again emerged as the premier travel trade show in both India and Asia. Commissioned by Fairfest Media, a custom survey conducted by NielsenIQ highlighted OTM's commanding position in the industry. The recognition marks the second consecutive year of the show's dominance in the region's travel exhibition landscape.

The survey, which encompassed 15 international and 19 regional trade shows, emphasized OTM's leading national and Asian status, even surpassing notable events like ITB Asia and SATTE. Among professionals attending multiple shows in 2025, 55% recognized OTM as India's top show, while 52% anointed it as Asia's best.

Beyond accolades, OTM has significantly influenced business transactions, prompting swift purchase decisions among attendees. As Fairfest Media gears up for OTM 2026 at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre, expansion opportunities and enhanced conference programming are set to further elevate its impact.

