Samantha Ruth Prabhu Joins Gataca: A New Era in Longevity and Performance
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, renowned actress and wellness advocate, becomes the co-founder of Gataca, a nutraceutical company focusing on health optimization and longevity through science-backed supplements. Gataca's key offering, NMN, aids in energy, DNA repair, and aging, supported by synergistic supplements. Samantha's involvement underscores a genuine commitment to health and innovation.
- Country:
- India
Hyderabad, India, May 30, 2025: In an innovative partnership converging science, wellness, and celebrity influence, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has become the co-founder of Gataca, a wellness-driven nutraceutical firm.
Samantha, celebrated for her disciplined lifestyle and health advocacy, joins Gataca, a brand dedicated to extending life and enhancing performance through scientifically formulated supplements. Their flagship product, NMN, is designed to replenish NAD+ levels, a crucial element in cellular health, energy revival, and age management.
Beyond the core offering, Gataca supplies NMN in combination with Apigenin and TMG, forming a holistic stack aimed at those prioritizing performance and lifespan. Samantha, proving her commitment, will actively partake in development and strategic planning, reflecting her holistic wellness philosophy showcased in her popular podcast, Take 20.
ALSO READ
Aayush Wellness Limited: Transforming Preventive Healthcare with Innovative Expansion
ITV Navigates Tariff Challenges with Resilient First-Quarter Performance
Chandigarh's Beacon of Digital Resilience: The CopConnect Cyber Wellness Clinic
Nagarro's Strong Financial Performance and Strategic Growth Initiatives for 2025
Delhi High Court Revamps Timings Amidst Performance Scutiny