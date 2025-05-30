Left Menu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Joins Gataca: A New Era in Longevity and Performance

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, renowned actress and wellness advocate, becomes the co-founder of Gataca, a nutraceutical company focusing on health optimization and longevity through science-backed supplements. Gataca's key offering, NMN, aids in energy, DNA repair, and aging, supported by synergistic supplements. Samantha's involvement underscores a genuine commitment to health and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-05-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 14:54 IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Joins Gataca: A New Era in Longevity and Performance
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, India, May 30, 2025: In an innovative partnership converging science, wellness, and celebrity influence, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has become the co-founder of Gataca, a wellness-driven nutraceutical firm.

Samantha, celebrated for her disciplined lifestyle and health advocacy, joins Gataca, a brand dedicated to extending life and enhancing performance through scientifically formulated supplements. Their flagship product, NMN, is designed to replenish NAD+ levels, a crucial element in cellular health, energy revival, and age management.

Beyond the core offering, Gataca supplies NMN in combination with Apigenin and TMG, forming a holistic stack aimed at those prioritizing performance and lifespan. Samantha, proving her commitment, will actively partake in development and strategic planning, reflecting her holistic wellness philosophy showcased in her popular podcast, Take 20.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025