Samantha Ruth Prabhu Joins Gataca: A New Era in Longevity and Performance

Hyderabad, India, May 30, 2025: In an innovative partnership converging science, wellness, and celebrity influence, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has become the co-founder of Gataca, a wellness-driven nutraceutical firm.

Samantha, celebrated for her disciplined lifestyle and health advocacy, joins Gataca, a brand dedicated to extending life and enhancing performance through scientifically formulated supplements. Their flagship product, NMN, is designed to replenish NAD+ levels, a crucial element in cellular health, energy revival, and age management.

Beyond the core offering, Gataca supplies NMN in combination with Apigenin and TMG, forming a holistic stack aimed at those prioritizing performance and lifespan. Samantha, proving her commitment, will actively partake in development and strategic planning, reflecting her holistic wellness philosophy showcased in her popular podcast, Take 20.