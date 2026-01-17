Left Menu

An Se Young Dominates India Open with Stellar Performance

An Se Young and Jonatan Christie impress at the India Open Super 750 tournament. An is set to face China's Wang Zhiyi in the women's singles final, while Christie will compete in the men's singles final. The event faces challenges with air quality and disruptions due to 'bird nest material.'

Updated: 17-01-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 19:43 IST
An Se Young Dominates India Open with Stellar Performance
  • India

South Korea's An Se Young continued her remarkable streak, advancing to the women's singles final at the India Open Super 750 tournament. She defeated former world champion Ratchanok Intanon in straight sets. An, the top seed, will meet China's world number two Wang Zhiyi in the final match.

In the men's singles, Indonesia's Jonatan Christie showcased his resilience by overcoming Singapore's Loh Kean Yew despite an early deficit. Christie, now aiming for the title, will face either Viktor Lai from Canada or Lin Chun-Yi from Chinese Taipei.

The tournament, held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, has been plagued by air quality issues and unexpected interruptions, such as a pause in a doubles match due to 'material from a bird's nest' on the court. Concerns over hygiene and the presence of stray animals have also been reported.

