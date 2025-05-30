Left Menu

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

A quarry collapse in West Java, Indonesia, resulted in at least two deaths and left several workers missing. With ten trapped and ongoing rescue efforts hampered by unstable soil, the tragedy underscores the dangers of mining operations. Emergency responders continue to search the debris for more victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 30-05-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 15:08 IST
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Tragedy struck a natural stone quarry in West Java, Indonesia, when it collapsed on Friday, claiming at least two lives and leaving several workers unaccounted for.

According to West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi, at least ten people were trapped in the debris when the mine in Cirebon district gave way. Rescuers managed to recover at least two bodies during a challenging search operation.

The exact number of casualties remains uncertain as local reports indicate that rescue workers have been able to extract at least a dozen injured individuals from the rubble. With unstable soil conditions threatening further slides, police, emergency services, soldiers, and volunteers are relentlessly working to find any remaining victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

