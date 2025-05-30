Empathy and Humor in Quit-Smoking Anthem: '2baconil Kar, Zindagi Fulfil Kar'
Rusan Pharma's '2baconil' launches a new anti-tobacco campaign named '2baconil Kar, Zindagi Fulfil Kar.' The campaign shifts from fear-tactics to empathetic and humorous messaging, driven by an anthem that encourages smokers to quit. The initiative uses relatable scenarios, aiming to inspire a smoke-free life.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 17:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai, May 30, 2025 – A major shift in anti-smoking campaigns was witnessed today with the launch of Rusan Pharma's '2baconil' initiative, '2baconil Kar, Zindagi Fulfil Kar.'
Breaking away from traditional fear-based methods, this campaign adopts a humorous and empathetic approach, featuring a catchy musical anthem designed to inspire smokers.
By transforming '2baconil' into an action verb, the campaign aims to associate quitting smoking with the brand, fostering a supportive environment for those looking to change.
Advertisement