Empathy and Humor in Quit-Smoking Anthem: '2baconil Kar, Zindagi Fulfil Kar'

Mumbai, May 30, 2025 – A major shift in anti-smoking campaigns was witnessed today with the launch of Rusan Pharma's '2baconil' initiative, '2baconil Kar, Zindagi Fulfil Kar.'

Breaking away from traditional fear-based methods, this campaign adopts a humorous and empathetic approach, featuring a catchy musical anthem designed to inspire smokers.

By transforming '2baconil' into an action verb, the campaign aims to associate quitting smoking with the brand, fostering a supportive environment for those looking to change.