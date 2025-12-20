Left Menu

Fortis Expands Bengaluru Footprint with People Tree Hospital Acquisition

Fortis Healthcare has announced the acquisition of People Tree Hospital in Bengaluru for Rs 430 crore. This move will increase their local presence and allow future expansions. Fortis plans an additional Rs 410 crore investment to enhance facilities, bed capacity, and clinical programs over the next three years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 11:29 IST
Fortis Healthcare has strengthened its presence in Bengaluru with the acquisition of People Tree Hospital for Rs 430 crore. The definitive agreements signed will see Fortis take full ownership of the hospital by acquiring TMI Healthcare Pvt Ltd.

Fortis, through its subsidiary International Hospital Limited, plans to invest an additional Rs 410 crore over the next three years. These funds will be used to improve the facility's bed infrastructure, medical equipment, and clinical programs, including the addition of a radiation oncology unit.

The adjacent 0.8-acre land acquisition allows for the expansion of the hospital's bed capacity to over 300 beds. According to Fortis Healthcare MD and CEO Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, this acquisition aligns with their strategic vision to amplify their market footprint in focused clusters.

