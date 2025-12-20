Left Menu

Drama Unfolds at AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open as Sharma Battles Challenging Conditions

On a tough scoring day at La Reserve Links, Shubhankar Sharma finished with a two-over 74 after a late stumble. Despite the challenging conditions, resilience marked his play. South Africa’s Casey Jarvis and Scotland’s Scott Jamieson lead, while Dylan Frittelli positions himself strongly moving forward.

Casey Jarvis (left) with Scott Jamieson (top) and Shubhankar Sharma at AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open (Photo/DP World Tour). Image Credit: ANI
In a swirling wind and rain-soaked La Reserve Links, Shubhankar Sharma endured a challenging day at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open. Despite his resilience in arduous conditions, a late-round stumble saw him drop three shots, culminating in a two-over-par 74 on the opening day.

The Indian golfer, fresh from securing his DP World Tour card with a second-place finish at the Qualifying School, battled the elements but faced setbacks over the final holes, notably a double bogey on the par-4 16th. Sharma remarked on the course's beauty and challenge, emphasizing the difficulty faced on the demanding layout.

Amidst these trials, only 33 players managed to break par. Leading the pack were South Africa's Casey Jarvis and Scotland's Scott Jamieson, both scoring five-under 67. The tight leaderboard features past champion Dylan Frittelli and other contenders, promising more drama in the tournament's unfolding days.

