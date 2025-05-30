The Unyielding Spirit: Kutch Women’s Heroic Feat During War

In a display of extraordinary courage, over 300 women from Gujarat's Kutch district demonstrated unparalleled dedication by rebuilding the bombed Bhuj airstrip in just 72 hours during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Their efforts played a crucial role in maintaining air operations crucial for India's military efforts.

Recently, these unsung heroes were honored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a visit to Bhuj, where he met with 13 surviving women from the group, known as 'Virangana'. The interaction saw the women reiterate their readiness to aid the country again if necessary, highlighting their unwavering spirit.

The women gifted Modi a sapling of the Sindoor tree, symbolizing their enduring contribution. Despite their advanced age, they expressed a willingness to continue serving, embodying a legacy of resilience and patriotism. The reunion revived emotional memories of the 1971 war, inspiring national pride and unity.

