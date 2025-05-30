Raj Kundra to Reveal Alleged Financial Misconduct in Rajasthan Royals

Raj Kundra, the former co-owner of the Rajasthan Royals cricket team, has stirred controversy by announcing plans to release purported evidence of significant financial misconduct involving a key promoter of the team. Kundra, taking to social media, alleged the promoter engaged in money laundering through offshore accounts and concealed financial transactions.

'I will soon be releasing documented evidence exposing serious financial misconduct, money laundering through offshore structures, and hidden transactions involving a key promoter of the Rajasthan Royals. This includes willful suppression of co-promoter rights and entitlements and a pattern of deceit and manipulation in shareholder dealings,' Kundra declared on LinkedIn. He emphasized that the impending disclosures will let the documents 'speak for themselves' and posted an image titled 'Karma Bol.'

Raj Kundra, along with his wife, actress Shilpa Shetty, acquired an 11.7% stake in Rajasthan Royals in 2009 for approximately USD 15.4 million. His association with the team came to an end in 2015 amid an IPL corruption scandal involving spot-fixing and betting allegations.

