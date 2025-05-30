Delhi University Unveils Hindi Medium Master's in Journalism
Delhi University's Academic Committee has approved a new master's programme in journalism in Hindi, commencing in 2025-26. The course, launched under the Hindi Department and Faculty of Arts, awaits the final approval from the Academic Council. An English-medium version is set for 2026-27 launch.
30-05-2025
Delhi University is set to launch a master's programme in journalism in Hindi, beginning the 2025-26 academic session, as per recent approval by the Standing Committee on Academic Matters.
Announced in conjunction with Hindi Journalism Day, the move recognizes the influential role of journalism as a democratic pillar and reflects the university's dedication to expanding educational diversity.
Before implementation, the course requires the Academic Council's final endorsement. An English-medium equivalent is slated to start in academic year 2026-27.
