Delhi University Unveils Hindi Medium Master's in Journalism

Delhi University is set to launch a master's programme in journalism in Hindi, beginning the 2025-26 academic session, as per recent approval by the Standing Committee on Academic Matters.

Announced in conjunction with Hindi Journalism Day, the move recognizes the influential role of journalism as a democratic pillar and reflects the university's dedication to expanding educational diversity.

Before implementation, the course requires the Academic Council's final endorsement. An English-medium equivalent is slated to start in academic year 2026-27.

