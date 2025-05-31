Sudha Reddy Appointed as Miss World's First Global Ambassador

In an unprecedented announcement, Mrs. Sudha Reddy, a distinguished Indian philanthropist and businesswoman, has been appointed as the first Global Ambassador for the Miss World Organization. This historic decision precedes the 72nd Miss World Grand Finale, marking a pivotal point in the pageant's evolution.

Mrs. Reddy is set to advocate for Beauty With A Purpose, the charitable foundation of Miss World established in 1972, focusing on child health, education, women's empowerment, and humanitarian aid. In her role, she will lead global outreach, support grassroots initiatives, and amplify change-driving voices. She's also slated to serve on the international jury for the Miss World 2025 Grand Finale.

This initiative coincides with the Miss World pageant's return to India after nearly three decades, bringing international focus to Hyderabad as it hosts participants from over 100 countries at the grand finale. Mrs. Reddy, who is at the helm of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) and the Sudha Reddy Foundation, is renowned for her work with organizations like UNICEF and the Global Gift Foundation and her presence at cultural events like the Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival.