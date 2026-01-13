Trevor Noah's Grand Finale: Hosting the 2026 Grammy Awards
Trevor Noah is set to host the Grammy Awards for a sixth and final time in 2026, as announced by the Recording Academy and CBS. Kendrick Lamar leads the Grammy nominations, while Teyana Taylor reflects on her transformative year with her Grammy and Golden Globe nominations.
Celebrated comedian Trevor Noah is confirmed to host the Grammy Awards for the final time in 2026, marking his sixth appearance as the face of the renowned event.
Set for February 1 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the show will be broadcast live on CBS. Noah's tenure as host began in 2021.
In the 2026 Grammy nominations, Kendrick Lamar leads with nine nods, while musician Teyana Taylor celebrates nominations that mark significant milestones in her career.
