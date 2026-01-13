Left Menu

Trevor Noah's Grand Finale: Hosting the 2026 Grammy Awards

Trevor Noah is set to host the Grammy Awards for a sixth and final time in 2026, as announced by the Recording Academy and CBS. Kendrick Lamar leads the Grammy nominations, while Teyana Taylor reflects on her transformative year with her Grammy and Golden Globe nominations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 22:58 IST
Trevor Noah (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Celebrated comedian Trevor Noah is confirmed to host the Grammy Awards for the final time in 2026, marking his sixth appearance as the face of the renowned event.

Set for February 1 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the show will be broadcast live on CBS. Noah's tenure as host began in 2021.

In the 2026 Grammy nominations, Kendrick Lamar leads with nine nods, while musician Teyana Taylor celebrates nominations that mark significant milestones in her career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

