Unraveling 'Detective Sherdil': A Blend of Wit and Mystery

Diljit Dosanjh stars as Detective Sherdil in an upcoming mystery thriller set to premiere on ZEE5 on June 20. Directed by debut filmmaker Ravi Chhabriya, the film is set in Budapest and promises a unique blend of mystery, wit, and unconventional storytelling, curated by Ali Abbas Zafar's production house.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The highly anticipated mystery thriller 'Detective Sherdil', starring actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, is set for a June 20 release on the streaming platform ZEE5. The film, directed by Ravi Chhabriya, marks his directorial debut and is shot against the backdrop of Budapest.

Supported by Ali Abbas Zafar's production banner AAZ Films in association with Offside Entertainment, 'Detective Sherdil' is a Maurya Entertainment Production. The narrative, crafted by Chhabriya and Zafar alongside Sagar Bajaj, promises an engaging storyline ripe with mystery and humor.

With an ensemble cast that includes Diana Penty, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah, the film is described as a sharp and stylish addition to ZEE5's portfolio, appealing especially to fans of intriguing crime dramas.

