Unraveling 'Detective Sherdil': A Blend of Wit and Mystery

The highly anticipated mystery thriller 'Detective Sherdil', starring actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, is set for a June 20 release on the streaming platform ZEE5. The film, directed by Ravi Chhabriya, marks his directorial debut and is shot against the backdrop of Budapest.

Supported by Ali Abbas Zafar's production banner AAZ Films in association with Offside Entertainment, 'Detective Sherdil' is a Maurya Entertainment Production. The narrative, crafted by Chhabriya and Zafar alongside Sagar Bajaj, promises an engaging storyline ripe with mystery and humor.

With an ensemble cast that includes Diana Penty, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah, the film is described as a sharp and stylish addition to ZEE5's portfolio, appealing especially to fans of intriguing crime dramas.

(With inputs from agencies.)