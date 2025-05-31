Unni Mukundan's Legal Woes: Assault Allegations Amid Professional Struggles

In a surprising turn of events in the Malayalam film industry, actor Unni Mukundan has been booked following allegations of assault and verbal abuse by his former manager, Vipin Kumar, who lodged the complaint. The incident, according to reports, took place on May 26 in Kochi.

Kumar, who managed Mukundan's affairs for six years, claimed that the actor physically attacked him in the basement of his apartment complex. The altercation reportedly followed a meeting initiated by Mukundan, who allegedly lashed out due to his dissatisfaction with the reception of his recent project, 'Marco'.

The complaint details an encounter where Mukundan allegedly not only abused and slapped Kumar but also issued a life threat. Mukundan has since filed a counter-report against Kumar. This follows Mukundan's recent resignation as Treasurer of AMMA, citing mental health and work pressures.