Opal Suchata Chuangsri: Thailand's First Miss World Crowned

In a historic victory, Opal Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand was crowned Miss World at the 72nd edition of the pageant, becoming her country's first to win the coveted title. Emphasizing the mantra "Be the person others look up to," Chuangsri highlighted leadership through grace and personal responsibility.

The runner-ups of the contest mirrored the diversity and global representation of the event, with Ethiopia's Hasset Dereje achieving a first for her nation and Poland's Maja Klajda advocating for mental health awareness. The contestants' Beauty With A Purpose projects shed light on societal issues like psychological well-being and mental health.

The grand finale, hosted by former Miss World Stephanie del Valle and Indian presenter Sachiin Kumbhar, featured vibrant performances by Bollywood stars and celebrated humanitarian achievements. The jury, led by Julia Morley CBE, recognized both beauty and purpose among the finalists, with India's Monica Kezia Sembiring honored for her socially impactful project.

(With inputs from agencies.)