Power Strides Ahead: Transforming Jammu and Kashmir's Energy Horizon

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal has embarked on an intensive mission to accelerate hydroelectric projects across Jammu and Kashmir.

During a comprehensive review, Lal scrutinized the Pakal Dul and Dul Hasti power stations to assess their progress and operational status. He urged rapid action to address sediment build-up at Salal Hydroelectric.

With ambitious deadlines set for major initiatives like the Kiru and Kwar projects, this visit marks a significant push towards strengthening the region's energy infrastructure.

