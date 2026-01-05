Power Strides Ahead: Transforming Jammu and Kashmir's Energy Horizon
Union Power Minister Manohar Lal reviewed major hydroelectric projects in Jammu and Kashmir, aiming to boost regional energy infrastructure. Highlights include examining the Pakal Dul and Ratle projects and instructing the NHPC to speed up sediment removal at Salal Hydroelectric. Commissioning targets are set for upcoming projects.
Union Power Minister Manohar Lal has embarked on an intensive mission to accelerate hydroelectric projects across Jammu and Kashmir.
During a comprehensive review, Lal scrutinized the Pakal Dul and Dul Hasti power stations to assess their progress and operational status. He urged rapid action to address sediment build-up at Salal Hydroelectric.
With ambitious deadlines set for major initiatives like the Kiru and Kwar projects, this visit marks a significant push towards strengthening the region's energy infrastructure.
