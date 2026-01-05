Controversy Over Misuse of MPLADS Funds: Rajasthan Minister's Allegations

Allegations of fund misuse have surfaced in Rajasthan as the Minister of State for Home, Jawahar Singh Bedham, accused three Congress MPs of redirecting MPLADS resources for political purposes.

The MPs, namely Sanjana Jatav, Rahul Kaswan, and Brijendra Singh Ola, allegedly violated MPLADS norms to appease higher party echelons by directing substantial funds to the Kaithal constituency in Haryana.

The accusations have prompted concerns about the MPs shifting focus from their constituencies in Bharatpur, Churu, and Jhunjhunu, leaving local development projects incomplete.