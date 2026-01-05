Left Menu

Controversy Over Misuse of MPLADS Funds: Rajasthan Minister's Allegations

Rajasthan's Minister of State for Home accused three Congress MPs of diverting MPLADS funds outside their constituencies for political gain. The funds were allegedly misused for projects in Haryana, despite unfinished works in their own regions, sparking concerns about adherence to MPLADS rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-01-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 19:59 IST
Allegations of fund misuse have surfaced in Rajasthan as the Minister of State for Home, Jawahar Singh Bedham, accused three Congress MPs of redirecting MPLADS resources for political purposes.

The MPs, namely Sanjana Jatav, Rahul Kaswan, and Brijendra Singh Ola, allegedly violated MPLADS norms to appease higher party echelons by directing substantial funds to the Kaithal constituency in Haryana.

The accusations have prompted concerns about the MPs shifting focus from their constituencies in Bharatpur, Churu, and Jhunjhunu, leaving local development projects incomplete.

