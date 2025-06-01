Left Menu

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah: A Monarch's Resilience and Luxury

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei, the world's longest-reigning monarch, was hospitalized for fatigue during an ASEAN summit in Malaysia. After being discharged, he is resting at a Kuala Lumpur hotel. Known for his luxury and strict Islamic laws, he has ruled Brunei since its independence from Britain in 1984.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 01-06-2025 10:01 IST
Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Brunei's ruler and the world's longest-reigning monarch, was released from a Malaysian hospital after being admitted for fatigue. The 78-year-old, known for his immense wealth and leadership, was discharged Saturday and will recuperate at a Kuala Lumpur hotel before returning to Brunei.

Images shared online showed the Sultan accompanied by family members as he checked into the hotel. His admission coincided with his visit to an ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur, where he was advised to rest due to tiredness despite being in 'good health,' according to his office.

Having ruled Brunei for over 57 years, Sultan Hassanal is celebrated for leading the nation to independence in 1984. Not just a monarch, he holds multiple ministerial roles and is recognized for his opulent lifestyle, owning vast car collections and residing in a massive palace.

