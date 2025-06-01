Left Menu

Assam's Rising Star: Binita Chetry's Journey to Britain's Got Talent Fame

Nine-year-old Binita Chetry from Assam reached the second runner-up position in 'Britain's Got Talent.' Her remarkable journey, supported by her community and family, exemplified talent crossing borders. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised her achievement, while Binita expressed gratitude for the widespread support from India and beyond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 01-06-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 13:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nine-year-old Binita Chetry, hailing from Assam, has made her mark on an international platform by securing the second runner-up position in the prestigious reality show 'Britain's Got Talent'. Her success, originating from a small village in Karbi Anglong, has garnered immense pride and recognition among her fellow citizens.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed commendation for Binita's accomplishment, indicating that her performances have enthralled audiences across continents. The young dancer's journey to the finals represents not only personal triumph but also a moment of pride for India.

Binita's journey was made possible due to the support she received from figures like Tuliram Ronghang and Numal Momin. Her father, Amar Chetry, saw potential in her from an early age, facilitating her training under experts. Binita's dedication has been evident, captivating audiences and judges with her dynamic dance routines.

