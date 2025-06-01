Left Menu

Tales of Tradition: Life and Land in Goa's Sattari

Prakash Parienkar's collection of short stories, originally in Konkani and now translated into English, describes village life in Goa's Sattari region. The narratives explore agricultural traditions, social hierarchies, and the symbiotic relationship between humanity and nature, set against the backdrop of the Mhadei river.

Prakash Parienkar, a Sahitya Akademi winner, showcases life in Goa's Sattari through his collection of thirteen short stories, now translated into English. Originally written in Konkani, these narratives illuminate the social, cultural, and agricultural traditions shaping the northeastern coastal state.

Published by Niyogi Books and translated by Vidya Pai, Parienkar's stories offer a vivid portrayal of village life, set against the nourishing backdrop of the Mhadei river. His tales interweave the natural world's intricate relationship with human life and the regional flora and fauna.

Parienkar delves into past and present farming traditions, highlighting villagers' challenges through multifaceted characters. The stories emphasize women's vital roles and explore village social dynamics, including caste hierarchies and the tension between locals and outsiders.

