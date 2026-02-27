Mount Abu's Historic Renaming: Abu Raj Unveiled!

In a landmark move, Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma declared the renaming of the state's well-known hill station, Mount Abu, to 'Abu Raj' during a session of the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday. Responding to discussions on the Finance and Appropriation Bill, 2026, Sharma articulated a balanced approach of honoring the state's heritage while ensuring developmental progress.

In addition to Mount Abu's renaming, the Chief Minister announced a rebranding of Jahazpur to Yagyapur and Kama to Kamvan, citing public sentiment as a driving factor behind these changes. The Finance and Appropriation Bill, 2026 was subsequently passed via a voice vote in the House. Additionally, Sharma committed to increasing government recruitment from the initially planned one lakh posts to 1.25 lakh posts in 2026.

Sharma highlighted the success of the state's welfare and economic policies, predicting a significant rise in Rajasthan's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) by 41% to an estimated Rs 21,52,100 crore in 2026-27. He emphasized that the expanded budget is an indicator of the state's resourcefulness and dedication to crafting schemes aimed at supporting farmers, youth, and women empowerment.