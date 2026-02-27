Left Menu

Mount Abu's Historic Renaming: Abu Raj Unveiled!

In a significant decision, Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced the renaming of Mount Abu to Abu Raj. Alongside, two other towns, Jahazpur and Kama, will become Yagyapur and Kamvan, respectively. The government plans to increase recruitments and has projected robust economic growth for the state.

Jaipur | Updated: 27-02-2026 22:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move, Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma declared the renaming of the state's well-known hill station, Mount Abu, to 'Abu Raj' during a session of the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday. Responding to discussions on the Finance and Appropriation Bill, 2026, Sharma articulated a balanced approach of honoring the state's heritage while ensuring developmental progress.

In addition to Mount Abu's renaming, the Chief Minister announced a rebranding of Jahazpur to Yagyapur and Kama to Kamvan, citing public sentiment as a driving factor behind these changes. The Finance and Appropriation Bill, 2026 was subsequently passed via a voice vote in the House. Additionally, Sharma committed to increasing government recruitment from the initially planned one lakh posts to 1.25 lakh posts in 2026.

Sharma highlighted the success of the state's welfare and economic policies, predicting a significant rise in Rajasthan's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) by 41% to an estimated Rs 21,52,100 crore in 2026-27. He emphasized that the expanded budget is an indicator of the state's resourcefulness and dedication to crafting schemes aimed at supporting farmers, youth, and women empowerment.

