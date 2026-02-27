Left Menu

Clinton Testifies on Epstein Ties Amid Political Tensions

Bill Clinton testified to the House Oversight Committee about his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, denying awareness of Epstein's misconduct. Clinton emphasized he would have reported Epstein if aware of his crimes. The inquiry also touched on Hillary Clinton's interactions and potential bias in the investigation.

Bill Clinton appeared before the House Oversight Committee, providing testimony regarding his connections with Jeffrey Epstein. The former president insisted that he was unaware of Epstein's criminal activities and would have acted had he known.

Clinton's testimony followed that of his wife, Hillary Clinton, who also denied any substantial connection with Epstein. Both Clintons criticized the inquiry, suggesting it was aimed at deflecting scrutiny from Donald Trump.

Epstein's interactions with numerous public figures, including Trump, are under examination, with Democrats urging further investigation into Trump's ties with Epstein and alleged misconduct. The Justice Department faces calls for transparency as political strife over the inquiry continues.

