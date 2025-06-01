Left Menu

A Cinematic Confluence: 'Homebound' Shines at Cannes

Karan Johar's 'Homebound', directed by Neeraj Ghaywan with Martin Scorsese as executive producer, premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. The film, featuring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, received a nine-minute ovation. It explores themes of ambition and friendship against a backdrop of village life.

Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar's latest production, 'Homebound', has captured the attention of global cinema as it premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. With acclaimed director Neeraj Ghaywan at the helm, the film has been notably elevated by having Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese as its executive producer.

'Homebound' emerged under the Un Certain Regard category, marking Ghaywan's return to the prestigious festival after his first notable success with 'Masaan' in 2015. The film, which centers on two friends pursuing a police career for dignity, resonated with audiences, earning a nine-minute standing ovation.

Karan Johar expressed immense pride in representing Indian cinema on such a significant platform. The participation of stalwarts like Scorsese further accentuates the project's artistic merit. With a talented cast including Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, 'Homebound' promises to deliver a poignant narrative to audiences worldwide.

