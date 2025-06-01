Left Menu

Ileana D'Cruz Reflects on 'Raid 2' and Embracing Motherhood

Bollywood actor Ileana D'Cruz was approached for 'Raid 2', yet she couldn't join due to her recent embrace of motherhood. Although she cherished the original, which starred Ajay Devgn, her schedule didn't align. D'Cruz leaves the role to Vaani Kapoor, praising her performance.

Updated: 01-06-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 16:31 IST
Bollywood actor Ileana D'Cruz has revealed she was approached for a role in 'Raid 2', the sequel to the successful 2018 film. However, due to her recent experience of entering motherhood, she was unable to commit to the film's schedule.

During a recent AMA session on Instagram, a fan mentioned how much they missed D'Cruz in 'Raid 2'. Responding to this, the actor stated that she would have loved to reprise her role, as the original film holds a special place in her heart. The film saw her team up with Ajay Devgn and director Raj Kumar Gupta.

D'Cruz praised Vaani Kapoor, who took on the role in the sequel, along with other stars like Riteish Deshmukh. She added, 'The makers did offer the movie to me but we couldn't work out the schedule given my recent life changes.' D'Cruz welcomed her first child, Koa Phoenix Dolan, with her husband in August 2023. Her latest film, 'Do Aur Do Pyaar', released in April 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

