High Security at Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela: Ensuring a Safe Pilgrimage

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat reviewed security arrangements at the Mata Kheer Bhawani temple ahead of a major religious fair. Despite tight security, fewer devotees are attending this year. A convoy of 60 buses transported mostly Kashmiri Pandits to the event, highlighting its cultural significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 01-06-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 16:38 IST
The chief of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Nalin Prabhat, conducted a security review at the Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Ganderbal ahead of the forthcoming fair. The renowned Kheer Bhawani mela will occur at several shrines across the region, drawing community focus.

A substantial convoy comprising 60 buses set off from the area on Sunday, primarily carrying Kashmiri Pandits to engage in one of their largest religious gatherings. Despite the robust security protocols, the event has seen reduced attendance compared to past years.

During his visit, the police chief was joined by senior officials from Ganderbal district. He also partook in religious ceremonies at the temple to honor Mata Ragnya Devi. Meanwhile, officials assured that all necessary measures for security and accommodation of the pilgrims had been arranged.

