In a powerful address on Sunday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar proclaimed India's resolute military stance in response to recent terror incidents. He emphasized the nation's strategy for eradicating threats to its security in the wake of the Pahalgam attack, which employed advanced indigenous weaponry.

Dhankhar lauded Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for spearheading cultural rejuvenation efforts akin to historic Maratha ruler Ahilyabai Holkar. Drawing parallels between their leadership styles, he praised Adityanath's dedication to cultural preservation and good governance, which has transformed Uttar Pradesh into an exemplar of cultural and legal integrity.

The Vice President highlighted India's evolving identity, cherishing its rich cultural heritage. He emphasized ongoing cultural projects including the revival of sacred spaces like Kashi Vishwanath under Prime Minister Modi's vision, and applauded initiatives promoting women's empowerment and farmers' welfare — a continuation of Ahilyabai's esteemed legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)