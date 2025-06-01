Blooming Beauty: The Enchanting Valley of Flowers Awaits Tourists

The Valley of Flowers in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district has officially opened its gates to tourists this year, according to authorities.

Renowned for its unique alpine flora, the Valley of Flowers was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2005. This vibrant attraction draws thousands of tourists each year, opening every June and closing in October due to snowfall.

Visitors embark on a 13-kilometer trek starting from Govindghat, leading to the Ghangaria base camp. From there, another brief hike takes them to the national park's entrance. The valley, which transforms into a colorful floral carpet during monsoon, allows entry only during daylight hours.

