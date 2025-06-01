Left Menu

Iconic Clock Tower to Grace Lutyens' Delhi: A Blend of Heritage and Modernity

The New Delhi Municipal Council is set to build a 27-meter-tall clock tower at the Talkatora roundabout. This new landmark, approved by the Delhi Urban Art Commission, aims to enhance the city's architectural heritage and align with the national mission for urban beautification under the PM's 'Viksit Bharat @2047' vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 22:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is poised to add a striking architectural feature to Lutyens' Delhi with the construction of a clock tower at the Talkatora roundabout, an initiative unveiled by an official on Sunday.

NDMC Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal disclosed that the Delhi Urban Art Commission has green-lit the project, which is anticipated to cost Rs 1.3 crore and wrap up by December. This venture aims to elevate NDMC's architectural prestige by erecting an iconic landmark like those seen in other Indian municipalities.

Standing at about 27 meters, the clock tower will boast a two-meter diameter clock within its octagonal RCC structure, enhanced with clay bricks, granite flooring, and marble accents. According to Chahal, such towers are not merely timekeepers but symbols of civic heritage. This endeavor, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat @2047' vision, seeks to beautify and honor India's urban environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

