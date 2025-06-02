Taylor Swift Reclaims Her Masters; Doctor Who's New Chapter

Taylor Swift, the pop music phenomenon, announced on Friday that she now owns the master recordings of her first six studio albums. This move marks a significant victory after previously losing the rights in a 2019 sale by her former label. Swift has taken steps to reclaim her work by re-recording four of the original albums, branding them as "Taylor's Version."

In the world of television, the esteemed British science fiction series 'Doctor Who' bids farewell to Ncuti Gatwa, who made history as the first Black actor to portray the iconic lead role. The season finale aired on Saturday, unveiling Gatwa's departure and the surprise reappearance of Billie Piper. Piper steps in as the Doctor, taking advantage of the show's narrative device of regeneration, which allows different actors to assume the character since the series commenced in 1963.

This development signals a new direction for both the music industry with Swift's assertive ownership and the enduring 'Doctor Who' franchise, keeping fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter.

(With inputs from agencies.)